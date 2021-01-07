CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 33.3%

CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) (CVE:CANX) was up 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 166,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 74,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$10.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25.

CANEX Metals Inc. (CANX.V) Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 145 lode mining claims covering 1043 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson Property covering an area of 1256 hectares located in central British Columbia; and Cariboo gold property located southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia.

