Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $49.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,187.39. The stock had a trading volume of 75,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,615.54.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

