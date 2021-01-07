Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,736. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

