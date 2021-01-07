JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $286,928.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00112720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00458539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00049767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00226877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054935 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.