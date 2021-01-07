Goldcoin Price Up 74.9% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $15,155.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.05 or 0.00435231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GLCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.