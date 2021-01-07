Game.com Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $296,417.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, BitForex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Game.com alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Game.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.