NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. It targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from its 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas to offer some relief to customers in times of financial distress post COVID-19 outbreak. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through stock repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its facilities are getting old, thereby heightening risks of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, stiff competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security hazards are added woes.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. 48,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,472. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 638.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

