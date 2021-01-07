MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of MTUAY traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
