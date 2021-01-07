MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.59.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

