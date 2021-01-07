Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Total stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 85,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,185. Total has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.54.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 20.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $6,328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Total in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

