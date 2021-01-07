Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Prologis makes up 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.52. 22,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

