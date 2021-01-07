Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 4,900 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 1,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Greif by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $6,225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

