Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Buys 4,900 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 1,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.68. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Greif by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $6,225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Greif
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
