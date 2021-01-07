Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 33,199 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.6% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,820 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $71.13. 14,787,265 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37.

