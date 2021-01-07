SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $109.36.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

