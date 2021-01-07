Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $292.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

