Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,313,000 after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IGV traded down $8.35 on Thursday, reaching $340.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,145 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.71. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

