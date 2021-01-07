Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,472,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 166,629 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,290. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

