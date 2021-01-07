Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 9,453 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,656,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

