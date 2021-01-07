Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Roku from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.28.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $25.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.90. The stock had a trading volume of 198,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,399. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.03 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $310.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

