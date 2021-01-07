CACHE Gold Market Cap Tops $2.68 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.68 million and $412,564.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $61.80 or 0.00157520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00318565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.14 or 0.02829703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,286 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

