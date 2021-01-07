Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Resources Connection currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

