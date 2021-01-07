Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $16.24 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00113352 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.26 or 0.00459483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00049755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00227300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.