MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

