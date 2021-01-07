Head to Head Review: Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) vs. Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY)

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proofpoint and Subaye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.70 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -185.89 Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Subaye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Subaye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80% Subaye N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proofpoint and Subaye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83 Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus price target of $135.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Proofpoint’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Subaye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Subaye shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaye has a beta of -4.45, indicating that its stock price is 545% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Subaye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

