Head to Head Review: Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) & Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Subaye (OTCMKTS:SBAY) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Subaye alerts:

This table compares Subaye and Proofpoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaye N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.70 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -185.89

Subaye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Profitability

This table compares Subaye and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaye N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -17.35% -7.11% -1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Subaye and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaye 0 0 0 0 N/A Proofpoint 0 4 13 1 2.83

Proofpoint has a consensus price target of $135.65, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Subaye.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Subaye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Subaye has a beta of -4.45, meaning that its stock price is 545% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proofpoint has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Proofpoint beats Subaye on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaye

Subaye, Inc. provides online business services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers bundled cloud product that uses Internet-based computing, storage, and connectivity technology to deliver various services to small-to-medium sized enterprises. It markets its products through direct sales and third party agencies. The company was formerly known as MyStarU.com, Inc. and changed its name to Subaye, Inc. in October 2009. Subaye, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, advanced threat, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and extensible security-as-a-service platform. The company serves aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Subaye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.