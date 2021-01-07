Comparing Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beyond Meat and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $297.90 million 25.02 -$12.44 million ($0.04) -2,974.25 Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Meat and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 7 9 4 0 1.85 Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $110.85, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.17%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -6.97% -4.49% -3.56% Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vital Farms beats Beyond Meat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club and convenience store, natural retailer channels, direct to consumer, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

