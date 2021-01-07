Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Critical Comparison

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Enable has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.4% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable and Stitch Fix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.60 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -89.15

Enable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enable and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45

Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $36.55, indicating a potential downside of 37.89%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Enable.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.92% -16.07% -8.53%

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Enable on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

