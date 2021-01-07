Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.80.

CLR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 42,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Continental Resources by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Continental Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

