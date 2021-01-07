3D Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,152 call options.

DDD traded up $6.58 on Thursday, reaching $17.82. 445,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 3D Systems by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 3D Systems by 573.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 137,556 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

