Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post sales of $32.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.72 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $23.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $104.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 billion to $108.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $129.51 billion to $144.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.39.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,448,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.34. The company has a market cap of $601.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

