East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EWBC. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 11,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,844. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

