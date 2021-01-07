VouchForMe (IPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,562.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 47.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinbe, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $132,126.28 and approximately $2,562.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00114970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00468813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00231329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00056538 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Coinbe and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

