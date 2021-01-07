Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,177,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,879,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,425,000 after acquiring an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 420.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 58,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.59.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

