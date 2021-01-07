Summit Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,733 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,369,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,225 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after acquiring an additional 357,046 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,288,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,317. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.