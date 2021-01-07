Summit Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 233,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,456. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

