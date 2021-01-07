Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $493,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $121.56. 10,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

