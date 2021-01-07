Summit Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 226.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $4,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.62 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $157.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

