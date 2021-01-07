Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.60. 73,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,298. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

