Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 2,414 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.61.

Shares of MXIM traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,645. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.86.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

