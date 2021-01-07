Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

ZBH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.45. 13,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

