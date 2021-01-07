Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 335 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $125.37. 80,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,323. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.