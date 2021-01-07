Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

NYSE HD traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.06 and a 200 day moving average of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

