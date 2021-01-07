The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,020,701. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

