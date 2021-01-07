Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. United Bank lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,399.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 300,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,180. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -560.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

