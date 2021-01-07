Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.92. The company had a trading volume of 581,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,262,740. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

