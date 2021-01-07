Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.91 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.75. 144,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.12. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

