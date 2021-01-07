TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 27,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,360. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirova acquired a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

