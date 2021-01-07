Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

GLT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.39. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $815.93 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.47. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.04.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Glatfelter will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glatfelter by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 5.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

