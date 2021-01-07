Insider Buying: Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Insider Buys 2 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) insider Mark Lavelle purchased 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,356 ($83.04) per share, with a total value of £127.12 ($166.08).

Shares of LON JDG traded up GBX 138 ($1.80) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,438 ($84.11). 11,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,970.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,358.57. Judges Scientific plc has a one year low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a one year high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £405.54 million and a PE ratio of 42.32.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

