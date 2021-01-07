The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

SMPL opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

