Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Square stock traded up $9.61 on Friday, reaching $236.50. 122,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,653. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $243.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 383.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,244,825 shares of company stock worth $251,202,533. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Square by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

